The ECC Senior Class Garage Sale is scheduled to be held on Thursday from 4-7 p.m. and on Friday from 8 a.m. to noon. The annual sale is a fundraiser for the senior class trip.
featured
ECC Senior Class Garage Sale gets underway Thursday at 4 p.m.
-
- Updated
- Comments
Latest News
- All aboard for faith and fun at Methodist Church Vacation Bible School
- ECC Senior Class Garage Sale gets underway Thursday at 4 p.m.
- Doggs Gone Wild Doggy Day Care opens in St. Marys
- Slide reopens at St. Marys Community Pool
- Vacation Bible Camp underway
- St. Leo educators to attend annual conference thanks to Palumbo grant
- Community Cafe to offer information about current drug and alcohol trends
- Major baseball all-stars end run
Popular Content
Articles
- Search continues for 'very dangerous' jail escapee; stockpiles, campsites found
- Residents voice concerns over noise level at dog kennel
- ECCSS to utilize grant for tuition support
- St. Leo educators to attend annual conference thanks to Palumbo grant
- Minor baseball all-stars win District 10 title
- Benezette Township receives $10,000 for “old Benezette Schoolhouse”
- Major baseball all-stars end run
- New fund to honor memory of Fr. Eric Vogt, by supporting youth programs and organizations
- Inmate suspected of homicide escapes; community asked to remain vigilant
- Slide reopens at St. Marys Community Pool
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.