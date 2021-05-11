ST. MARYS - Proms are making a comeback this year, with some pandemic changes. After a year hiatus socially distanced proms will bring some joy to students after a tough year.
Elk County Catholic High School will host their juniorsenior prom on Saturday, May 15 from 8-10:30 p.m. outdoors on school grounds under a tent. While plans are still being finalized, the tent will likely be setup in the school’s small cafeteria parking lot. The school cafeteria will be available as a gathering area in the event of severe weather.
SMAHS is planning their prom for Thursday, June 3 from 7-11 p.m. which will also take place on school grounds under a tent situated in the administrative parking area located adjacent to the school tennis courts.
Both schools have instituted COVID-19 related protocols. Upon entering the proms all students will undergo screenings. At ECC this includes a temperature screening and a COVID-19 symptom screening. SMA will conduct a temperature screening of students in the gym prior to being admitted into the prom, however with new pandemic changes expected from the state this may not need to occur.