prom 2021 clipart

 

 

ST. MARYS - Proms are making a comeback this year, with some pandemic changes. After a year hiatus socially distanced proms will bring some joy to students after a tough year.

Elk County Catholic High School will host their juniorsenior prom on Saturday, May 15 from 8-10:30 p.m. outdoors on school grounds under a tent. While plans are still being finalized, the tent will likely be setup in the school’s small cafeteria parking lot. The school cafeteria will be available as a gathering area in the event of severe weather.

SMAHS is planning their prom for Thursday, June 3 from 7-11 p.m. which will also take place on school grounds under a tent situated in the administrative parking area located adjacent to the school tennis courts.

Both schools have instituted COVID-19 related protocols. Upon entering the proms all students will undergo screenings. At ECC this includes a temperature screening and a COVID-19 symptom screening. SMA will conduct a temperature screening of students in the gym prior to being admitted into the prom, however with new pandemic changes expected from the state this may not need to occur.

Tags

Recommended for you