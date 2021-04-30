ST. MARYS - Elk County Catholic High School students were recently recognized for their dedication to academics during a National Honor Society Induction Ceremony.
Students and a limited number of their family members, along with ECC faculty, gathered on Wednesday evening for the ceremony at the school. Last year the school did not host an NHS ceremony due to COVID-19.
The Class of 2021 inductees include Gina Carnovale, Megan Gordon, Mark Kraus, Gavin Leckey, Vivian Mader, Olivia Matha, Karalyn VanEerden and Joseph Wolfe.
Class of 2022 inductees are Gina Bush, Audrey Dornisch, Hope Farley, Tami Geci, Melaina Gradl, Abigail Hasselman, Tanner Pasi, Moira Stanisch and Alexander Wolfe.
The program began with an overview of the program from Danielle Fledderman, ECCHS assistant principal. Aaron Straub, athletic director, also offered an official welcome to attendees.