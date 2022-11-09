ST. MARYS - Elk County Catholic High School students showcased their art skills recently as they participated in the 2022 Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) “Paint the Plow” contest.
Liz Scacchitti, ECCHS art teacher, decided to get involved with the project after learning the school participated in the past and really wanted to do something that gave the students a way to display their art to the public.
“I really enjoyed the excitement that this brought to the students. They got to collaborate which is one thing that is always nice to see with the students,” Scacchitti said.
The project was open to any ECCHS students and while they were not required to be in art classes, most of them were. Students worked on the project for about a month, both before and after school, which was led by seniors, Lydia Anderson and Adria Schmidt who created the design for the plow following this year’s theme of "Put down the device in snow and ice” which features the school’s Crusader mascot and a Yeti creature sliding on ice as they are chasing a phone that flew out of the Crusader's hand. A couple designs were proposed by other students with Scacchitti choosing the design she thought was the best fit with the theme and the school.