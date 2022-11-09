ST. MARYS - Elk County Catholic High School students showcased their art skills recently as they participated in the 2022 Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) “Paint the Plow” contest.

Liz Scacchitti, ECCHS art teacher, decided to get involved with the project after learning the school participated in the past and really wanted to do something that gave the students a way to display their art to the public. 

Tags

Recommended for you