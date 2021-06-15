ST. MARYS - Elk County Catholic High School celebrated the Class of 2021 during their traditional Baccalaureate Mass and graduation ceremony on Sunday afternoon.
Family and friends of the graduates gathered at the Queen of the World Church in St. Marys for the 12:30 p.m. Mass followed by the commencement program.
The event marked a moment of celebration and closure which many worried would not occur due to the uncertainties regarding COVID-19 related gathering restrictions.
Brooke Bauer, senior class president introduced the ceremony’s two student speakers Valedictorian Karalyn VanEerden and Salutatorian Joseph Wolfe.
James Gallagher, Diocese of Erie superintendent of Catholic schools, was the guest speaker for the ceremony. After offering congratulations from the diocese to the graduates and their families, Gallagher stated it was his privilege and honor to be in attendance at the event adding the noticeable “faith and sincerity of ceremony.”