ST. MARYS - The sunny, warm weather outside matched the festive atmosphere inside Elk County Catholic High School on Sunday afternoon as members of the Class of 2023 were joined by their family and friends for the school’s annual commencement ceremony.
The day began with a traditional Baccalaureate Mass, presided over by Father Justin Pino with Reverend Kevin Holland as a concelebrant, in which the seniors served in many roles includes servers, cross bearer, extraordinary ministers of Holy Communion, liturgy readers and more.
After a short break, the 42 seniors gathered in the gym as they donned their maroon and gold gowns, making last minute adjustments before the processing into the nearby auditorium to the traditional graduation hymn of “Pomp and Circumstance,” performed by the Elk County Catholic High School Band under the direction of Simon Glatt. Elk County Catholic School System President Samuel MacDonald welcomed all in attendance while Rev. Holland offered an opening prayer followed by the playing of the national anthem.
Italia Cicione, acted as the emcee for the ceremony, introducing student speakers Valedictorian Rylie Belsole and Salutatorian Sophia Gerg.