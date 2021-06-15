Karalyn VanEerden

ECCHS Class of 2021 Valedictorian Karalyn VanEerden.

 

 
 Photo submitted

ST. MARYS - As the Elk County Catholic High School Class of 2021 embarks on new adventures, the graduates bade farewell to their high school careers Sunday afternoon as student speakers Valedictorian Karalyn VanEerden and Salutatorian Joseph Wolfe recollected a myriad of memories shared by the class during the school’s annual commencement program.

