The Elk County Catholic School System Christmas hosted their annual Christmas Concert on Wednesday evening inside the Elk County Catholic High School auditorium. Among the groups performing were the Senior High Chorus, the Elementary Band and the High School and Middle School Band. Shown is the Elementary Band performing “My Jingle Bell”. Also shown are ECCHS seniors Sarah Reedy, on the left, and Adria Schmidt, on the right, singing “El-Shaddai” as members of the Senior High Chorus. 

