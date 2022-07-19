The Elk County Catholic School System’s weeklong Summer Theater Program kicked off on Monday morning, and by the afternoon participants were already rehearsing musical numbers for Friday’s production of “Annie Jr.” The show will be held in the Elk County Catholic High School auditorium at 7 p.m. and is free and open to the public.
ECCSS Summer Theater Program working toward Friday evening performance
