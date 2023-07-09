ECCSS to utilize grant for tuition support

ST. MARYS - Recently the Elk County Catholic School System and St. Leo Catholic School in Ridgway received substantial grants from the A.J. and Sigismunda Palumbo Charitable Trust.
ECCSS plans to utilize their $120,000 grant for financial aid and tuition support.
“The Palumbo Trust continues to be a major supporter of Catholic education in our region,” said ECCSS President Sam MacDonald. “This grant will make Catholic education possible for hundreds of families in Elk, Cameron, and McKean counties. We are very fortunate that the Palumbo Trust has been such a consistent supporter of our schools.”
According to ECCSS Advancement Director Franchesca Herzing, the support comes at a very important time for Catholic education as many Catholic schools across the country are struggling.
She emphasized that the COVID-19 pandemic put enormous pressure on school finances and enrollment in many areas.