ECCSS to utilize grant for tuition support

ECCSS President Sam MacDonald and Advancement Director Franchesca Herzing, shown second and third from right, were joined by A.J. and Sigismunda Palumbo Charitable Trust Trustees Robert Ordiway, vice-chairman, Mary Rae Kowach, Palumbo Foundation administrative assistant, John W. Kowach, trustee and executive director and JoAnne Ryan, secretary.

 

 Photo by Amy Cherry

ST. MARYS - Recently the Elk County Catholic School System and St. Leo Catholic School in Ridgway received substantial grants from the  A.J. and Sigismunda Palumbo Charitable Trust.

ECCSS plans to utilize their $120,000 grant for financial aid and tuition support.  

