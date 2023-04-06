FOX TOWNSHIP - Fox Township Supervisors covered an array of items during their regular monthly meeting on Wednesday including electrical upgrades at two of the township parks.
At the Main Street Park the township plans to extend electric down to the pavilion at a cost of $1,759. The township road crew will dig the ditch for the project while Elk County Electric will be installing the wiring on both projects.
The second project entails upgrading and repairing electric at the skate park located in the Community Park at a cost of $1,535.
The Elk County Commissioners allocated $7,000 to Fox Township as part of liquid fuel funds dispersed to each municipality for approved road projects. Fox Twp. Is utilizing its funding for a paving project on Upper Cherry and Lower Cherry roads. This project is slated to start in the summer and will be completed by Hager Paving. The total cost of the project is around $90,000