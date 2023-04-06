Fox Township mural

FOX TOWNSHIP - Fox Township Supervisors covered an array of items during their regular monthly meeting on Wednesday including electrical upgrades at two of the township parks. 

At the Main Street Park the township plans to extend electric down to the pavilion at a cost of $1,759. The township road crew will dig the ditch for the project while Elk County Electric will be installing the wiring on both projects. 

