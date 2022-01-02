HARRISBURG—Attorney General Josh Shapiro announced that 50 counties have agreed to join the historic opioid settlement that would bring more than $1 billion to Pennsylvania, with up to $232 million delivered in 2022.
Elk and McKean counties join five of the six largest counties in the Commonwealth in the settlement.
The $26 billion global settlement with Cardinal, McKesson, and AmerisourceBergen—the nation’s three major pharmaceutical distributors—and Johnson & Johnson requires significant industry changes that will help prevent this type of crisis from happening again in addition to the funds. Pennsylvania has been one of the lead states in negotiating this settlement, which was announcedin July.
While it is up to local governments who have signed on to the settlement to decide where the funds will ultimately be allocated, the settlement stipulates that every dollar of funding must be used to combat the opioid crisis. A list of approved opioid remediation uses can be found in Exhibit E of the Janssen settlement agreement. The remaining 17 counties and multiple subdivisions have until next month to sign on and are urged to do so as soon as possible.