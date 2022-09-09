KERSEY -  The Elk County Democratic Committee will host its “Back to Basics” Late Summer Picnic this Sunday September 11th starting at 1:30pm at the Fox Township Main St. Park, located behind the Fox Twp. Firehall, 385 Main St. in Kersey, PA.

With four extremely important races at the state and federal level in 2022, the Committee has taken a back-to-basics approach toward this year’s picnic. “Our most recent pre-Covid picnics were big affairs that required lots of volunteer hours” said Committee Chair Rich Schweikart. “This year, we are keeping things simple and letting this be a casual afternoon of great food, great Democratic conversation, and great candidates. We need our volunteers rested yet fired up to do phone banking, door knocking, envelope stuffing and other voter outreach activities over the final nine weeks of the General Election cycle.”

