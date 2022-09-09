KERSEY - The Elk County Democratic Committee will host its “Back to Basics” Late Summer Picnic this Sunday September 11th starting at 1:30pm at the Fox Township Main St. Park, located behind the Fox Twp. Firehall, 385 Main St. in Kersey, PA.
With four extremely important races at the state and federal level in 2022, the Committee has taken a back-to-basics approach toward this year’s picnic. “Our most recent pre-Covid picnics were big affairs that required lots of volunteer hours” said Committee Chair Rich Schweikart. “This year, we are keeping things simple and letting this be a casual afternoon of great food, great Democratic conversation, and great candidates. We need our volunteers rested yet fired up to do phone banking, door knocking, envelope stuffing and other voter outreach activities over the final nine weeks of the General Election cycle.”
The Committee will provide pulled pork and roast beef for sandwiches, condiments, place settings and drinks. They are asking everyone else to bring a side dish, appetizer, or dessert. Yard games and a fundraising table of buttons, stickers and other items will also be set up.
Also scheduled to be in attendance will be local Democratic candidates – Mike Molesevich from Union County, candidate for US Congress-15th District as well as Elk County’s own Erica Vogt, candidate for Representative in the PA General Assembly-75th District. Both of these candidates stepped up late in the spring to be write-in candidates for the May primary. Vogt earned over 150% of the required write-in votes while Molesevich acquired four times the necessary votes to earn their respective Democratic nominations.
Molesevich, a small businessperson and environmental consultant, has been assisting businesses, industries, and homeowners with energy and environmental matters for over 40 years, learning the pride associated with owning a small business. Mike has helped clean properties damaged by leaking underground petroleum tanks. In addition to being a strong advocate for protecting the environment, he is an avid supporter of unions and workers’ rights, an outspoken defender of democracy & the rule of law and has stood up repeatedly for women’s healthcare and protecting personal privacy.
The 15th Congressional district, the largest in Pennsylvania, encompasses the majority of northcentral Pennsylvania and includes all of fifteen counties and parts of three others.
Erica Vogt is a 14-year public school teacher, small business owner, voice artist, and community activist. As a proud Elk County resident, Erica understands the issues facing our region and wants to make the 75th District an inspiration for the rest of rural Pennsylvania. Among the issues that she will fight for in Harrisburg are improving programs for seniors, ensuring access to affordable quality healthcare, creating a balance between tourism, local industry, and a clean environment, as well as increasing funding and support for public education.
The 75th District comprises all of Elk County and the northwest portion of Clearfield County including DuBois, Treasure Lake, Penfield, Curwensville, and the surrounding townships.
Yard signs and literature for Josh Shapiro for Pennsylvania Governor, John Fetterman for United States Senate and Mike Molesevich for US Congress will be available at the picnic.
For more information or to RSVP for the picnic, please contact the Committee via e-mail at elkcountydemocrats@gmail.com or phone/text (814) 636-1030.