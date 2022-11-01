ST. MARYS - The Elk County Riders are working to expand their Trail of Dreams by working with partners in Clearfield County. 

Recently the organization hosted a small group ride with Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (DCNR) Motorized Recreation Specialist Troy Withers, State Rep. Mike Armanini (R-Elk/Clearfield), Landscape Architect John Buerkle of Pashek MTR based in Pittsburgh who wrote grants and helped with the group’s feasibility study and Elk County Commissioner Fritz Lecker.

