ST. MARYS - The Elk County Riders are working to expand their Trail of Dreams by working with partners in Clearfield County.
Recently the organization hosted a small group ride with Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (DCNR) Motorized Recreation Specialist Troy Withers, State Rep. Mike Armanini (R-Elk/Clearfield), Landscape Architect John Buerkle of Pashek MTR based in Pittsburgh who wrote grants and helped with the group’s feasibility study and Elk County Commissioner Fritz Lecker.
Numerous members of the Elk County Riders also participated in the ride which started at the Spring Run Lookout in Benezette to Cayman Landing in Treasure Lake.
Elk Co. Riders Director and Treasurer Cheryl Ruffner said the ride followed the main corridor of the Trail of Dreams which runs about 50 miles and takes nearly five hours to complete. There are also various other routes running off the main corridor. Ruffner added the complete trail is not yet officially open to the public as there remains work to be completed including constructing a bridge in Jay Township along with other projects.
The Elk Co. Riders main goal is to provide ATV-friendly trails while showcasing the beautiful scenery of Elk County and the surrounding areas.