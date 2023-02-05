ST. MARYS - The Elk County Riders are preparing to host their second annual Winterfest event taking place Saturday, Feb. 11. This will mark the organization’s first event of 2023.
“We decided to do a winter fundraising/riding event because in the summer we see so much competition with other groups and we wanted to do something fun,” said Cheryl Ruffner, director and treasurer of Elk County Riders.
The route for “Winterfest ’23 ATV Ride” encompasses six stops where participants can enjoy a snack, a warm fire and a game such as raffles, dice rolls and a cash drawing. At registration participants will receive a game sheet, a map and information about the Elk County Riders Trail of Dreams project.
“This is going to be a nice family oriented, family fun event. It’s a great way to get outside in the middle of winter to enjoy yourself and have fun,” Ruffner said.