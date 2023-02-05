Elk County Riders Winterfest

The Elk County Riders Winterfest is set for next Saturday.

 Photo submitted

ST. MARYS - The Elk County Riders are preparing to host their second annual Winterfest event taking place Saturday, Feb. 11. This will mark the organization’s first event of 2023.

“We decided to do a winter fundraising/riding event because in the summer we see so much competition with other groups and we wanted to do something fun,” said Cheryl Ruffner, director and treasurer of Elk County Riders.

Tags

Recommended for you