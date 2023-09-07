Elk County benefits and fundraisers this weekend Just Ben

Just Ben Catering is holding a benefit this Saturday for Lucy Weis and Dominick Herbstritt,  who are two local children that are fighting cancer. 

 

 ST. MARYS - This weekend, there are a number of benefits going on in Elk County. 

On Saturday, Just Ben Catering in St. Marys will be hosting a BBQ Chicken/Rib Dinner benefit to support local children Lucy Weis and Dominick Herbstritt, who are currently battling leukemia. 

