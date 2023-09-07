ST. MARYS - This weekend, there are a number of benefits going on in Elk County.
On Saturday, Just Ben Catering in St. Marys will be hosting a BBQ Chicken/Rib Dinner benefit to support local children Lucy Weis and Dominick Herbstritt, who are currently battling leukemia.
All proceeds generated will go directly to their families, and dinners can be picked up from 11 a.m. until sold out. Pre-orders will also be accepted as only drive through pickup will be accepted, just call Just Ben Catering at (814) 389-5630.
On Sunday, there will be two more fundraisers in St. Marys including a turkey dinner fundraiser for Boy Scout Troop 199 in the St. Marys Elks Club parking lot.