Elk County college and career fair set for September 26

Thiel College is shown at the college and career fair last year which took place in the Ridgway Area High School gymnasium.

 

 Photo submitted

ST. MARYS - The CEC (Community Education Center) will be holding an Elk County college and career fair on September 26 at St. Marys Area High School. 

Over 40 colleges will be in attendance for this fair, and this year’s event will feature “mini breakout sessions” which include a variety of topics related to career planning and also free education programs/scholarship opportunities. 

