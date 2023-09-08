Elk County college and career fair set for September 26

ST. MARYS - The CEC (Community Education Center) will be holding an Elk County college and career fair on September 26 at St. Marys Area High School.
Over 40 colleges will be in attendance for this fair, and this year’s event will feature “mini breakout sessions” which include a variety of topics related to career planning and also free education programs/scholarship opportunities.
The college and career fair will be in the SMAHS cafeteria from 3:30 to 6 p.m. Following this portion of the event, PHEAA (Pennsylvania Higher Education Assistance Agency) will provide a financial aid session for parents on how to navigate options to pay for college beginning at 6:15 p.m. They also will assist parents with creating their FAFSA ID to get them ready for the new FAFSA application that is coming out in December.