Elk County Community Foundation’s annual report now available online

The Elk County Community Foundation’s (ECCF) 2022 Annual Report, “Reaching New Heights Through Community Partnerships”, is now available online at the Foundation’s website, www.elkcountyfoundation.org. The annual report presents an overview of the accomplishments and partnerships that have inspired positive change in our communities over the past year.
In 2022 alone, ECCF awarded over $1.1 million dollars, giving out 193 grants and 203 scholarships. This amount includes $250,000 in grants administered and distributed by the Elk County Community Foundation through a major partnership with the Elk County Commissioners from a portion of the funds from Elk County’s American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA).