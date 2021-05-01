Breaking News
Elk County Coroner Michelle A. Muccio-Krise is releasing the following information in regards to a train vs. pedestrian accident that occurred in the borough of Ridgway, Elk County on Friday, April 30, 2021, at approximately 4:25 pm.
A train operated by Genesee and Wyoming Northern Region Railroad was traveling westbound through Ridgway at approximately 30 miles per hour when it stuck a pedestrian on the railroad track.
The victim has been positively identified as Steven L. Gnan, Jr., 41, of Ridgway.  He was pronounced dead at the scene by Elk County chief Deputy Coroner Philip G. Hoh.  The cause of death was massive blunt force trauma, and the manner of death is still under investigation by the Coroner’s Office at this time.

