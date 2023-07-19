Elk County, DuBois Relay for Life groups team up for inaugural joint event

Shown is the 2021 Relay For Life of DuBois. This year the Relay For Life of Elk County has teamed up with the DuBois organization as a joint Relay for Life event is slated for Saturday in DuBois. 

 

 Photo submitted

ST. MARYS - Recently the Relay for Life organizations in Elk County and DuBois have joined forces and are teaming up to host the annual Relay for Life event on July 22 at the DuBois City Park.

This marks the first year of the partnership of the American Cancer Society (ACS) event which will run from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. 

