Elk County, DuBois Relay for Life groups team up for inaugural joint event

ST. MARYS - Recently the Relay for Life organizations in Elk County and DuBois have joined forces and are teaming up to host the annual Relay for Life event on July 22 at the DuBois City Park.
This marks the first year of the partnership of the American Cancer Society (ACS) event which will run from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.
“DuBois is honored and proud to have the Elk County Relay join us. We have had great support from the Elk County area,” said Eva McKee, event chairwoman.
Sponsorship, purchase of luminaries and support of fundraisers are still
being held the Elk County area.
According to McKee, the ACS has made the decision to merge the two events into one. In May the Relay for Life of Elk County hosted their own Fighting For A Cure Event in the St. Marys Downtown Event Park. The all-day event included an array of vendors and food trucks. At the time Marianne Swartzwelder, event organizer, explained the merger was partially due to the retirement of Susan Babik, American Cancer Society senior community manager for Elk and Clearfield counties.
“Plan to bring a lawn chair and stay for the day as we have lots of events going on all day,” McKee said.