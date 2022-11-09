Elk County Election Office reports smooth process on Election Day

RIDGWAY- The highly anticipated midterm election day has come and gone in Elk County, and the Elk County Election office shared that their operations went as planned for this cycle.
Kim Frey, Elk County Director of Elections and Voter Registration, shared some insight on how the day went for the elections office.
“Pre-canvassing of absentee and mail-in ballots went really well,” Frey said.
At the time of speaking to Frey, pre-canvassing wrapped up around 1 p.m. and was not going to be concluded until 8 p.m. when the polls closed.
Others that worked in the Elk County Election Office expressed that polling places were busy during the day. The main concern they saw from voters was to direct them to their proper polling place.