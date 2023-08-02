Elk County Elections Board meets to approve three ballot referendums

ELK COUNTY - The Elk County Election Board met on Tuesday following the Elk County Commissioners meeting at the Elk County Fairgrounds in Kersey. This usually passive board had to decide on appropriate language on three ballot referendums that would be on the fall ticket in certain municipalities. These referendums will only appear on the ballots of people in the targeted municipalities.
In St. Marys, it all comes down to term limits. The referendum rears shall section 1003 of the St. Marys Home Rule Charter be amended by adding the following sentence "Any term of office filled by appointment or election under this section shall not be included in calculating the term limits imposed by sections 304(B)and 402 of this charter.” Basically this boils down to if a person is appointed to a position to fill out a term of office then that time would not count towards any term limits on the position until the person is actually elected to the position they hold.