Elk County EMS personnel participate in class on understanding substance abuse

Pictured from left is Mark Schaut of Elk County EMS, Katrin Fieser, teacher of the class, Tyler Bender of Elk County EMS, Charles Franklin, teacher of the class, and Paige McLaughlin of Elk County EMS.

 

 Photo submitted

RIDGWAY- Recently, 18 professionals from Elk County EMS as well as the St. Marys Area Ambulance Service took part in a class on understanding substance abuse disorder as a disease, naloxone administration, Narcan leave-behind practices, and more at the Elk County 911 Center in Ridgway.

They also learned how to be a part of a recovery-oriented system of care by making referrals to local drug and alcohol services, and also how trauma informed care can lead to better patient outcomes in rural areas. 

