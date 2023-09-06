Elk County EMS personnel participate in class on understanding substance abuse

RIDGWAY- Recently, 18 professionals from Elk County EMS as well as the St. Marys Area Ambulance Service took part in a class on understanding substance abuse disorder as a disease, naloxone administration, Narcan leave-behind practices, and more at the Elk County 911 Center in Ridgway.
They also learned how to be a part of a recovery-oriented system of care by making referrals to local drug and alcohol services, and also how trauma informed care can lead to better patient outcomes in rural areas.