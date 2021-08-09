KERSEY - The Elk County Fair is back with renewed enthusasium following a year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We’re ready and waiting for the public to come out. Hopefully we’ll live up to whatever expectations they have and for them to come out and enjoy themselves for the five days that we’re out here,” said Jeremy Dorsey, Elk County Fair president.
The fair kicks off Tuesday, Aug 10 and runs until Saturday, Aug. 14 at the Elk County Fairgrounds in Kersey. It is open daily from 4-10 p.m. and Saturday noon-11 p.m.
Registration day takes place Sunday from 11 a.m.-4 p.m. at the exhibit hall. All registrants must reside in Elk County.
New offerings this year include Stagecoach Outriders, a mounted cowboy shooting club based in Western New York, Mike Klee, an agricultural magician who will be performing 2-3 shows each night, the Wonderzone dinosaur museum and Charlie the Jester from DuBois who will be roaming the fair grounds making balloon animals.