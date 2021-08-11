KERSEY - Flowing dresses, sparkling tiaras and bejeweled sashes were the attire for the evening during the 2021 Elk County Fair Queen Court coronation which took place during the fair’s opening ceremony on Tuesday.
This year’s winners were Brinley Fedder, fair queen, Helayna Hollobaugh, junior queen and Angela Brooks, princess.
Brinley, age 16, is the daughter of Robbie and Cara Fedder of Kersey and attends St. Marys Area High School. Helayna, age 14, is the daughter of Charles and Brandy Hollobaugh of Kersey and attends St. Marys Area Middle
School. Angela, age 10, is the daughter of Adam and Michelle Brooks of St. Marys and attends South St. Marys Street
Elementary School.