ST. MARYS - The Elk County Humane Society recently received a $15,000 grant from the Board of Trustees of the A.J. and Sigismunda Palumbo Charitable Trust.
Recently, board of trustee members gathered at the shelter located in St. Marys where they were joined by shelter staff and personnel.
The grant allowed the shelter to install a central air conditioning system throughout the facility. The total cost of the project was $23,600 and was completed in May 2020 by Triple H Pipe and Mechanical, Inc. of St. Marys.
The project has made a significant improvement for the comfort of the animals as well as the employees,
volunteers, public and visiting general the shelter. In the past, the shelter utilized window air conditioning units to cool the office area and the cat room, however there was not a way to cool the area where the dogs were housed, other than using floor fans. “The Elk County Humane Society (ECHS) is extremely grateful for being awarded this grant so we may continue to improve the quality of life of the animals in our care,” stated a press release.