The National Weather Service in State College has issued a flood watch in effect from noon today, Feb. 22, through midnight tonight for a portion of central Pennsylvania including Elk, McKean, and Warren counties. Flooding caused by rain and snowmelt is possible. Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. Creeks and streams may rise out of their banks. Around an inch to an inch and a quarter of rain is expected later today and this evening. This rain and snow melt could lead to flooding, mainly along the smaller creeks and streams in the watch area. You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop.
