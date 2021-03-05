Elk County reported one new case of COVID-19 on Friday, with its total number of cases increasing to 2,349.
Latest News
- Dutchmen beat Crusaders in final game of regular season
- Lady Dutch win regular season finale
- Crusader junior varsity basketball team defeats Dutchmen
- Elk County reports 1 new case of COVID-19
- Award presented to recognize longtime PIAA official
- New trailhead proposed in Fox Twp. by Elk Co. Riders
- Dutchmen win against Wolves
- Lady Crusaders defeat Lady Wolves
Popular Content
Articles
- New trailhead proposed in Fox Twp. by Elk Co. Riders
- Special weather statement issued
- Crusaders pull away late for win over Coudy
- Aircraft crash lands at St. Marys Airport
- Crusaders win big over Austin
- Second-dose clinic conducted on Sunday
- Fox Twp. Supervisors approve an array of items
- Lady Dutch win big over Smethport
- ECC wins Large Varsity title at D9 Competitive Spirit Championships
- Lady Dutch pull away for win over Bradford
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
Online Poll
Are you ready for winter to be over?
You voted: