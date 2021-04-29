Elk County reported one new case of COVID-19 on Wednesday and has now reported 2,794 total cases since the beginning of the pandemic.
Latest News
- Astronaut Michael Collins, Apollo 11 pilot, dead of cancer
- Elk County reports 1 new case of COVID-19
- Dutch baseball team shut out Punxsutawney
- Dutch tennis team swept Johnsonburg on Senior Night
- ECC tennis team won against Bradford
- ECC track teams swept by Punxsutawney
- Elk County reports 8 new cases of COVID-19
- ECC baseball team brought home win
Popular Content
Articles
- Tour of Honor features stop in St. Marys
- School district approves personnel items
- Tree removed from The Diamond
- Hometown Heroes banners project underway in Fox Township
- Council awards bid for Sara Road bridge project
- Gavazzi appointed as new student school board rep
- St. Marys recognizes Arbor Day with proclamation
- Tree to be removed from the Diamond
- Lady Dutch shut out DCC
- Navigating COVID-19 challenges tops superintendent report
Images
Videos
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.