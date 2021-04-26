Elk County reported a two-day total of 10 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday and has now reported 2,785 total cases since the beginning of the pandemic.
Latest News
- Crusader tennis team defeats Brockway
- Hometown Heroes banners project underway in Fox Township
- School district approves personnel items
- Gavazzi appointed as new student school board rep
- Tour of Honor features stop in St. Marys
- Elk County reports 10 new cases of COVID-19
- Lady Dutch shut out DCC
- ECC baseball brings home win against Cameron County
Popular Content
Articles
- Council awards bid for Sara Road bridge project
- Tree removed from The Diamond
- Tree to be removed from the Diamond
- St. Marys recognizes Arbor Day with proclamation
- ECC track and field teams host St. Marys Area and Sheffield
- Navigating COVID-19 challenges tops superintendent report
- ECC softball falls to DCC
- Tour of Honor features stop in St. Marys
- Dutch baseball team edges Williamsport for win
- Lady Dutch shut out DCC
Images
Videos
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.