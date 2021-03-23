Elk County reported 10 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, with its total number of cases increasing to 2,246 since the beginning of the pandemic.
Latest News
- Elk County reports 10 new cases of COVID-19
- National Puppy Day is ‘pawsitively perfect’
- Wage schedule approved by St. Marys City Council
- Elk County reports two-day total of 29 new COVID-19 cases
- Legion baseball team in need of players
- SMAHS moves to remote learning this week
- Just over 17,000 Elk County residents now vaccinated
- SMP administers 10,000 COVID-19 vaccines
Popular Content
Articles
- Elk County Trout-A-Thon 2021
- SMAHS moves to remote learning this week
- Just over 17,000 Elk County residents now vaccinated
- The Summit Lodge and Grill set to close on March 14
- New home care business seeks to help clients in 6 county area
- World Down Syndrome Day celebrated by local families
- Lady Dutch end season
- St. Marys City Council narrowly approves wage and benefit schedule
- Library reopening going well
- Bunny Hop 5K happening April 3
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
Online Poll
Are you ready for winter to be over?
You voted: