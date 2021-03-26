Elk County reported 15 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday and has now reported 2,498 total cases of the virus since the beginning of the pandemic.
Latest News
- Elk County reports 15 new cases of COVID-19
- Weaned on Hollywood endings, Americans now face a messy one
- Elk County reports 19 new cases of COVID-19
- High Wind Watch in effect from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday
- Various ordinances approved by City Council
- Scholarship established in honor of late musician
- Elk County reports 18 new cases of COVID-19
- PennDOT commercial product extensions expiring March 31
Popular Content
Articles
- SMAHS moves to remote learning this week
- Scholarship established in honor of late musician
- Various ordinances approved by City Council
- New home care business seeks to help clients in 6 county area
- World Down Syndrome Day celebrated by local families
- Just over 17,000 Elk County residents now vaccinated
- Wage schedule approved by St. Marys City Council
- School board approves personnel items
- National Puppy Day is ‘pawsitively perfect’
- Elk County reports two-day total of 29 new COVID-19 cases
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.