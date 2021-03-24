Elk County reported 18 new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday, with its total number of cases increasing to 2,464.
Latest News
- Various ordinances approved by City Council
- Scholarship established in honor of late musician
- Elk County reports 18 new cases of COVID-19
- PennDOT commercial product extensions expiring March 31
- Elk County reports 10 new cases of COVID-19
- National Puppy Day is ‘pawsitively perfect’
- Wage schedule approved by St. Marys City Council
- Elk County reports two-day total of 29 new COVID-19 cases
Popular Content
Articles
- SMAHS moves to remote learning this week
- New home care business seeks to help clients in 6 county area
- Just over 17,000 Elk County residents now vaccinated
- World Down Syndrome Day celebrated by local families
- Elk County Trout-A-Thon 2021
- Wage schedule approved by St. Marys City Council
- Elk County reports two-day total of 29 new COVID-19 cases
- National Puppy Day is ‘pawsitively perfect’
- St. Marys City Council narrowly approves wage and benefit schedule
- Scholarship established in honor of late musician
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
Online Poll
Are you ready for winter to be over?
You voted: