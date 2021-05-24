Elk County reported a two-day total of two new cases of COVID-19 on Monday, with its total number of cases increasing from 2,854 to 2,856.
Latest News
- Mourer records 100th strikeout as Lady Crusaders win D9-A playoff opener
- Elk County reports 2 new cases of COVID-19
- No new cases of COVID-19 reported in Elk County Saturday
- Penn State DuBois wins USCAA Small College World Series
- Gebauer named new ambulance station manager
- Schlimm to graduate from West Point
- Tree planting ceremony honors those impacted by COVID-19
- Light the Night honors, remembers those impacted by cancer
Popular Content
Articles
- Schlimm to graduate from West Point
- Penn State DuBois wins USCAA Small College World Series
- Gebauer named new ambulance station manager
- SMA track and field squads compete at D9-AAA championship
- Tree planting ceremony honors those impacted by COVID-19
- Clean Up Day returns to St. Marys
- Light the Night honors, remembers those impacted by cancer
- PHH to debut Johnson & Johnson vaccine in St. Marys
- School board approves various personnel items
- Elk County Coroner releases information on Ridgway train versus pedestrian accident
Images
Videos
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.