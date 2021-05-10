Elk County reported a two-day total of two new cases of COVID-19 on Monday, with its total number of cases increasing to 2,827.
Latest News
- Crusader baseball team defeats Kane
- SMA's Dylan Aiello to play for D9 boys' tennis singles title Tuesday
- Elk County reports 2 new cases of COVID-19
- Elk County Junior High Track Meet postponed until Tuesday
- Small hail possible this afternoon
- Elk County reports 2 new cases of COVID-19
- Crusader tennis team advances to D9-AA Team Championship semifinals
- Lady Dutch win Elk County Softball Tournament
Popular Content
Articles
- Local couple memorialized with tree planting
- Upcoming vaccine clinic open to public
- Elk County Coroner releases information on Ridgway train versus pedestrian accident
- Azzato marks 25 year ownership milestone
- Lady Dutch win Elk County Softball Tournament
- School project election introduces students to voting process
- Airport Road project set to start Monday
- Bonsai gardening has big appeal for St. Marys man
- Dutch baseball team blanked by DuBois
- St. Marys to take on Johnsonburg for Elk County Baseball Tournament title
Images
Videos
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.