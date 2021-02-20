Elk County reported five new cases of COVID-19 on Saturday and has now reported 2,289 total cases since the beginning of the pandemic.
Latest News
- Elk County reports five new cases of COVID-19
- PHH looking to offer more vaccination clinics
- Prom gown collection aides disadvantaged Kentucky teens
- Crusaders fend off Wolves
- Elk County reports three new cases of COVID-19
- Dutch wrestlers to be in action at districts on Saturday
- Crusader defeat Dutchmen in first meeting of season
- Lady Dutch win big against Lady Crusaders
Popular Content
Articles
- Scholarship fund now self-sufficient
- Individuals recognized for service to the City of St. Marys
- Search continues for missing Ridgway resident
- COVID-19 second dose clinic taking place Sunday
- PA Turnpike to implement vehicle restrictions statewide
- City council fills vacant position
- Prom gown collection aides disadvantaged Kentucky teens
- Ice Fishing Derby well attended
- Crusader defeat Dutchmen in first meeting of season
- On the frontline: Zomcik nursing patients back to health in fight against COVID-19
Images
Videos
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.