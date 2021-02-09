COVID-19 Update

The Pennsylvania Department of Health issued a three-day update of new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, with Elk County reporting 30 new cases of the virus during that span. Thirteen of the latest cases were in the St. Marys zip code and eight were in the Ridgway zip code. Elk County has now reported 2,220 total cases of COVID-19 since the beginning of the pandemic.

