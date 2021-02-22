Elk County reported a two-day total of 11 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday, with its total number of cases increasing to 2,300. Six of the latest cases were in the St. Marys zip code of 15857.
Elk County reports two-day total of 11 new cases of COVID-19
