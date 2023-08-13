RIDGWAY - The Elk County Salary Board met at 10 a.m. on Thursday at the Courthouse Annex in Ridgway to approve two new positions for the county.
Due to recent changes in the Veterans Affairs Department, the Salary Board approved creating a new position. One, temporary, part-time Veterans Affairs Trainer position in the Veterans Affairs Department will be filled by Leslie Neil, the outgoing Veterans Affairs Director. The position will have a maximum number of 21 hours per week. The rate of pay will be $24.57 per hour and will expire on or before December 3, 2023.