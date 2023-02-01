Elk County Salvation Army Volunteer Appreciation Dinner

ELK COUNTY - An appreciation dinner was held on Sunday for the volunteers of the Elk County Salvation Army Service Center located in Ridgway.
Elk County Salvation Army Service Center (ECSASC) Director, Hope Weichman indicated this was a very small gesture for all the support she has seen since taking over as the director of the organization in July 2022.
“We wanted to do something to show our sincere appreciation and let everyone know that without the support of our volunteers and the generosity of those throughout our community, the services and assistance we provide would not be possible,” Weichman said.
Recognized for her thoughtless commitment to the Salvation Army was Ketta Melzer.
“Ketta has been my right-hand gal since day one,” Weichman said.
Gerry Douds and Gordon Condon were presented with Volunteer of the Year awards, while Ben Gess and Lucy Smith were recognized for their many years as Salvation Army bell Ringers. Ben, 83, and Lucy, 90, have both decided to hand over their bell and retire at the end of this year.