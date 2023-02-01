Elk County Salvation Army Volunteer Appreciation Dinner

An appreciation dinner was held Sunday for the volunteers of the Elk County Salvation Army Service Center. Shown from left to right are Ben Gess, Gordon Condon, Hope Weichman, Lucy Smith and Gerry Douds.

 

 Photo submitted

ELK COUNTY - An appreciation dinner was held on Sunday for the volunteers of the Elk County Salvation Army Service Center located in Ridgway. 

Elk County Salvation Army Service Center (ECSASC) Director, Hope Weichman indicated this was a very small gesture for all the support she has seen since taking over as the director of the organization in July 2022.

