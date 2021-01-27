ST. MARYS - Attention all those attending colleges, universities or vocational schools! The Elk County and McKean Community Foundations (ECCF & MCCF) are affiliates of the Community Foundation of the Northern Alleghenies, added eight new scholarships this year.
This has increased the total scholarship awards by the Foundation to nearly $250,000 available for students across seven counties. The Community Foundation scholarships for post-secondary or vocational schools are all on-line and fillable this year.
Please visit: www.elkcountyfoundation.org, look for the scholarship page and the “Information for Students” tab and proceed to your school district tab! The deadline to apply is March 1.
Each scholarship that is available has a different focus, so check each one out and see if it is right for you. The new scholarships this year are Gilbert “Gibby” Buerk, Richard Skellen and David Auman Scholarships.
Post-secondary music students and high school seniors are also eligible to apply for the Inez Bull Piano or the Ole Bull Violin Scholarships as long as they graduated from a high school in Potter, Tioga, Elk, McKean, Cameron or Clinton County.
The Community Foundation is one of 40 state wide partners with PATH (Partners for Access to Higher Education). Students who receive a scholarship award from the Community Foundation may qualify for matching dollars through PHEAA and the PATH program if they attend a PA school. In 2020 over $43,000 was matched to 50 local students.
Additional graduate level and non-traditional scholarships are also available for music, law, medical, vocational nursing and many more. Visit the website to see what is available! For further details and deadlines, contact your guidance counselor or the Community Foundation at 814 834-2125.