The Elk County Sheriff’s Office reminds motorists that the first day of school for students in Elk County is scheduled for Thursday, August 24th. Motorists are encouraged to take extra care as the school year begins to ensure safe travels for students and themselves. 

Early planning and preparation can go a long way to help ensure the safety of children heading back to school. Children can be very unpredictable and are not always aware of their surroundings. Obedience to the posted speed limits, especially within school zones is essential for the safety of students. Remember that fines are doubled for violations within school zones. Parents are asked to teach their children to cross the street only where there is a designated crosswalk or crossing guard. mHere are some safety tips for motorists, parents and children:

