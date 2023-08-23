The Elk County Sheriff’s Office reminds motorists that the first day of school for students in Elk County is scheduled for Thursday, August 24th. Motorists are encouraged to take extra care as the school year begins to ensure safe travels for students and themselves.
Early planning and preparation can go a long way to help ensure the safety of children heading back to school. Children can be very unpredictable and are not always aware of their surroundings. Obedience to the posted speed limits, especially within school zones is essential for the safety of students. Remember that fines are doubled for violations within school zones. Parents are asked to teach their children to cross the street only where there is a designated crosswalk or crossing guard. mHere are some safety tips for motorists, parents and children:
- Always stop for school buses with flashing red signals and the stop arm extended. Allow sufficient time for students to clear the roadway. Only proceed after the red signals are deactivated and the stop arm has been withdrawn.
- Be sure to slow down when driving through school zones with a flashing signal. Fines for speeding in an active school zone are doubled.
- School crossing guards are there to assist students across the street safely. Obey their signals.
- Children can be unpredictable, so always use caution when you observe them.
- Teach your children to cross the street only at a designated crosswalk.
- For first time students, show your child the bus stop earlier and introduce him/her to the bus driver. Be sure that a parent or trusted adult that the child knows meets them at the bus stop at the end of the day. This will help ease the stress of beginning school and provide your child with a positive school experience.
- Report any violators to local police.
This important message is brought to you by the Elk County Sheriff’s Office. The Elk County Sheriff’s Office thanks travelers, students, parents, and teachers for working to make a safe transition from summer vacation back to school.