Trout-A-Thon

Roy Krise of Krise Funeral Home presenting Gennaro Aiello with a check to be a tag sponsor in this years Trout-A-Thon. Anyone interested in becoming a tag sponsor please contact the Ridgway Elk County Chamber office at 814-776-1424 or Gennaro Aiello at 814-335-0066.

 Photo submitted

RIDGWAY — The Ridgway-Elk County Chamber of Commerce’s Fourth Annual Elk County Trout-A-Thon will once again grace creeks and streams in the county this spring beginning with the Statewide Mentored Youth Trout Day next Saturday March 27. The main contest will begin on the opening day of trout season April 3 and will continue until May 31. The event is also organized in conjunction with the Elk County Wilds Tourism Association.

