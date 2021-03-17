RIDGWAY — The Ridgway-Elk County Chamber of Commerce’s Fourth Annual Elk County Trout-A-Thon will once again grace creeks and streams in the county this spring beginning with the Statewide Mentored Youth Trout Day next Saturday March 27. The main contest will begin on the opening day of trout season April 3 and will continue until May 31. The event is also organized in conjunction with the Elk County Wilds Tourism Association.
Elk County Trout-A-Thon 2021
By William Carroll
