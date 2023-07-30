RIDGWAY - Well over 100 people gathered at the Moose Lodge in Ridgway on Friday before noon for the dedication ceremony for the new Elk County Vietnam Veterans Memorial Bridge.
It has been a long process of renaming the bridge with legislation first introduced by retired State Representative Matt Gabler (R-Elk/Clearfield) over three years ago. Current State Representative Mike Armanini (R-Elk/Clearfield) finally pushed the measure through this year with Senator Cris Dush (R-25) helping from the upper chamber.
The ceremony began at 11 a.m. at the Moose Lodge on North Broad Street in Ridgway, led by Master of Ceremonies Elk County Commissioner Matt Quesenberry, Elk County Veterans Affairs Director Leslie Neal, and Deputy Director Beth Foster who gave opening remarks and welcomed all to the ceremony.
The Elk County Burial Detail presented the colors for the entire dedication ceremony. The Elk County American Legion Chaplin read an invocation. One of the Boy Scouts from Troop 93 led the crowd in the Pledge of Allegiance. South St. Marys Street Elementary School student Kianna Davis sang the national anthem.