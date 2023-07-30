RIDGWAY - Well over 100 people gathered at the Moose Lodge in Ridgway on Friday before noon for the dedication ceremony for the new Elk County Vietnam Veterans Memorial Bridge. 

It has been a long process of renaming the bridge with legislation first introduced by retired State Representative Matt Gabler (R-Elk/Clearfield) over three years ago. Current State Representative Mike Armanini (R-Elk/Clearfield) finally pushed the measure through this year with Senator Cris Dush (R-25) helping from the upper chamber. 

