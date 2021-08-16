JOHNSONBURG - The streets of downtown Johnsonburg were filled with a celebratory crowd on Friday evening as they welcomed home 2020 U.S. Olympian Michael Shuey during a parade in his honor.
Shuey said he was surprised by the large turnout which turned into an emotional day for the Johnsonburg native. He added that he truly enjoyed celebrating with everyone and share in his success. The 2012 Johnsonburg Area High School graduate, represented Team USA in the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo as a member of the track and field team as a javelin thrower.
The parade kicked off at 7 p.m. and featured various emergency service vehicles from throughout the county, elected officials, bands, youth sports organizations and Shuey’s family. Following the parade the large crowd gathered in front of the Johnsonburg Community Center, where various speakers took to the podium congratulating Shuey on his accomplishment of becoming an Olympian as well as his outstanding character and values.