Elk Haven Nursing Home Assoc. earns 5-star rating

SAINT MARYS – Elk Haven Nursing Home Association has been awarded an overall five out of five-star rating from the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS).
“Receiving a Five Star Overall rating is a testament to Elk Haven’s commitment to compassionate and high quality of care,” said Arlene Anderson, Elk Haven administrator. “The dedication shown by each member of Elk Haven’s team is the reason this rating is possible. I would like to offer my most heartfelt ‘thank you’ to the team members of Elk Haven for the care they provide daily while serving our residents.”