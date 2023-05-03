Elkland S&R Trout Derby takes place this weekend

The annual Elkland Search and Rescue Trout Derby will be held this weekend marking the 28th year the non-profit, volunteer organization has held the event.
The derby, which will be held this Saturday, May 6 and Sunday, May 7, will be along the East Branch of the Clarion River from Glen Hazel Bridge to Bendigo State Park.
According to Mike Herzing, who has coordinated the event over the years, the Elkland Search and Rescue Trout Derby was started to raise funds for the emergency response team, which was established in 1984.
“The money we raise pays for all the insurance for all our automobiles, the buildings, personnel, all the equipment for a whole year,” Herzing said.
See Thursday's Daily Press for more details on this weekend's derby.