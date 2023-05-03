Elkland S&R Trout Derby takes place this weekend

This year will be the 28th year of the Elkland Search and Rescue Trout Derby helping to fund the services of the emergency response team.

 Photo submitted

The annual Elkland Search and Rescue Trout Derby will be held this weekend marking the 28th year the non-profit, volunteer organization has held the event.

The derby, which will be held this Saturday, May 6 and Sunday, May 7, will be along the East Branch of the Clarion River from Glen Hazel Bridge to Bendigo State Park.

