Elkland Search and Rescue awarded United Way grant

Shown are St. Marys Area United Way representatives and Elkland Search and Rescue volunteers.

 Photo submitted

ELK COUNTY - Representatives from the St. Marys Area United Way recently presented a $5,000 grant award to Elkland Search and Rescue.

On hand for the event were St. Marys Area United Way officers Doug Gaffey, president, Jim Ryan, vice-president, and Doug Bauer, payroll campaign chair and Elkland Search and Rescue volunteers, Matt Young, Whitney Stewart, Harry Smith, Ronnie Herbstritt, Andy Lenze and Terry Detsch. 

