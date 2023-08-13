Elkland Search and Rescue awarded United Way grant

ELK COUNTY - Representatives from the St. Marys Area United Way recently presented a $5,000 grant award to Elkland Search and Rescue.
On hand for the event were St. Marys Area United Way officers Doug Gaffey, president, Jim Ryan, vice-president, and Doug Bauer, payroll campaign chair and Elkland Search and Rescue volunteers, Matt Young, Whitney Stewart, Harry Smith, Ronnie Herbstritt, Andy Lenze and Terry Detsch.
The funds were awarded to Elkland to help assist them with the purchase of a drone. The drone can be used for tactical search efforts by provided the Elkland search teams by offering long-range aerial views and thermal imaging to precisely locate lost individuals.
The Mission of Elkland Search and Rescue Association, Inc. is to locate, medically stabilize and evacuate people who are lost, trapped, stranded or missing in all types of weather and terrain.
Elkland Search and Rescue are one of the many partnering organizations that have sought grant money from the St. Marys Area United Way. The grant funding disseminated in 2023 is as a result of the funding raised during the St. Marys Area United Way 2022 campaign. Funding raised in 2023 will be available for organizations to seek grant funding in 2024.
The St. Marys Area United Way relies on the contributions from companies and local individuals. If you would like to become one of these individuals or corporate donors, please call 814-781-6000 or mail your check to the St. Marys Area United Way, 44 So. St. Marys Street, St. Marys, PA 15857.