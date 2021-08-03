EMPORIUM - An eclectic mix of unique items can be found inside the Thinga-majig Gift Shop and Christmas Room, situated inside The Hygrade Inn in Emporium.
The gift shop is full of unusual and hard to find gifts for those of all ages from children toys to candles and cocktail napkins. Owner Jim Wendel said they try to capture a broad scope of products including handmade jewelry, throwback gifts such as jacks sets, wooden puzzles that double as decor pieces, whimsical animal themed watering cans which consistently sell out and much more.
“This county needed a destination shop,” Wendel said. “Eighty percent of our customers are not from Emporium. People come from St. Marys, DuBois, Bradford, Olean and we sell online with free shipping.”