An Emporium manufacturing facility is shutting its doors within the next 12-18 months taking with it hundreds of jobs.
More than 300 people are currently employed at American Axle and Manufacturing (AAM) in Cameron County making the recent announcement an unexpected shock to the community, especially considering the Detroit-based AAM purchased the former GKN facility earlier this year.
“AAM has made the difficult decision to consolidate operations at AAM’s Emporium Manufacturing Facility by the end 2022. All current associates will be offered positions at other AAM facilities including AAM’s Ridgway, Pa., facility. Plant officials are in communication regarding transfer logistics and timing,” said Andrea Knapp, an AAM media relations representative.